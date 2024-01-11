Vale Raymond Badran, the businessman with a big heart

Raymond Badran was a well-known face of Wollongong, a successful businessman who ran the iconic Crown Street clothing store Badran's for decades.
But above all, he is remembered as a kind man with a big heart and a cheeky sense of humour, who built strong relationships with those around him and loved his family like nothing else.
Mr Badran died on December 25, 2023 after a short illness.
He was born in Wollongong, the middle child between older brother Maurice and younger sister Joyce, but grew up in the Lebanese village of Monsef with his mother Laurice and grandmother Tamina.
His enterprising spirit emerged young: he began buying and selling fresh produce at the age of seven, and as a teen sold olive oil which he made from the fruit he grew at his home.
About the age of 20 he returned to Wollongong to help his father Michel run the family businesses, the most famous of which - Badran's - was started by his grandfather George (Assaf) more than a century ago now.
"He'd often talk about his first few years working with his dad and not really understanding or knowing what he was doing, and he said it took him a few years to get the hang of things," his son Alex said.
"But once he did, he kind of found his groove and he really enjoyed and thrived when it came to running businesses."
Mr Badran became a well-loved figure in Wollongong, something his wife Rose put down to his fairness and his desire to do what was best for his customers.
She said people trusted her husband, because he was a man of his word.
Mr Badran operated numerous other businesses, including the Normandie in Bourke Street, but Rose said Badran's was his favourite.
"I think he enjoyed the nature of business in the shop, where people come in looking for something and he would find something that works for them and put a smile on their face," Alex added.
To Rose, Mr Badran was an "amazing husband".
The pair met at a group dinner in Sydney more than 40 years ago.
Rose said his friends had set him up to meet a Greek model that night, but that woman was unable to make the dinner so she fatefully took her spot.
As it turned out, she and Mr Badran had grown up in sister villages and knew many of the same people.
"We ended up talking and he invited me out and that's how it starts," Rose said, recalling with a laugh how others thought she was "not his type".
But the couple were together 42 years and this October will mark the 40th anniversary of their wedding.
"I couldn't have done any better," Rose said.
"I was lucky to have that time with him."
Mr Badran had four children: Rimonda and Michael, from his first marriage, and Ray and Alex with Rose.
Rose said he was a "marvellous father" and Alex remembered he was "exceptional" at embarrassing his children in a funny way, as dads are wont to do.
"He just showered belief on you, like he believed whatever you try to do, you'll be successful, and I think that's empowering for kids," he said.
Later he became an adoring and much-loved grandfather to Lola, Cooper, Oska and India.
Racehorses were a passion for Mr Badran and he owned several, some of which ran in the Melbourne Cup, perhaps most successful of which was Dahma Star.
He was also a keen sportsman who played volleyball and basketball, and helped out local teams.
Mr Badran was a devoted member of the Wollongong community more broadly with a deep love for the city.
Rose said he loved the people of Wollongong, and Alex agreed it was that sense of community that was special.
Wollongong's physical beauty was also dear to him, they said, especially the ocean.
"He was true blue," Rose said, saying her husband "touched many souls".
Alex described his father as authentic, someone who cared deeply about people, an optimist - the kind of person who would "shine a light" wherever he went.
"Throughout his whole life, all the way to the end, he was always cracking a joke, trying to put a smile on someone's face, trying to see the glass half-full in any scenario, and I think that really made him endearing to be around," he said.
Mr Badran was also "very purposeful" in seeing a person's best qualities and bringing them out, Alex said, loving people for who they were.
"He's a heart person, so he's not fake, he doesn't like fakeness," Rose said.
"When we met he said, 'I knew true love when I met you'."
'A real gentleman'
News of Mr Badran's death has been met with sadness in the wider Wollongong community.
Many have fond memories of either visiting Badran's or working for Mr Badran at his eponymous store.
"RIP Raymond. You were a great bloke and a real gentleman," Vilma Sharman wrote on the Lost Wollongong Facebook page.
"So sad, Raymond was a great guy and cared about his customers, the only shop that the girls went to ....RIP Raymond," Carol Mcnamara said.
"One of my first jobs was at Badrans. Raymond was very patient with a very inexperienced salesperson who just desperately wanted a pair of satin pants but wasn't allowed (by my mother)," Meredith Melville-Jones said.
"So I lovingly folded them again and again with their electric blue satin matching top instead of serving customers... He taught me a lot. My mother, Isla, now 97, did the alterations for Badrans too. Was a great time to be involved in fashion in the 70s."
"He was a larger than life type of bloke," Glen Tolhurst said.
"Loved shopping at Badrans, Raymond was always smiling and welcoming," Rose Mccully said.
"You won't meet a better human then Raymond," Stephen Formosa said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.