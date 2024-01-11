Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Vale Raymond Badran, the businessman with a big heart

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
January 11 2024 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Raymond Badran during his life, including with wife Rose. Pictures supplied, and by Robert Peet and Sylvia Liber
Raymond Badran during his life, including with wife Rose. Pictures supplied, and by Robert Peet and Sylvia Liber

Raymond Badran was a well-known face of Wollongong, a successful businessman who ran the iconic Crown Street clothing store Badran's for decades.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.