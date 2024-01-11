Azzopardi relishing red-hot Illawarra Track Classic field

Aussie Commonwealth Games rep Josh Azzopardi feels there's no better way to kick off an Olympic year than a showdown with "half the national final" at Saturday's Illawarra Track Classic.
Australia's biggest tack star Rohan Browning headlines a stellar entrant list for the 60 and 100-metre sprints alongside Comm Games 4x100m relay teammates Azzopardi and Jacob Despard as well as Geelong flyer Jake Penny.
Wollongong's marquee athletics event saw Browning become the second Aussie to ever run a sub-10-second hundred with a wind-assisted 9.96 in 2021. Azzopardi was a few lanes over and is looking forward to another showdown with a stacked field.
"You want to face the best when they're at their best and every time I race Rohan I really get excited because he brings the best out of me," Azzopardi said.
"He competed at the Illawarra Track Challenge 2021 when he ran that that windy sub-10-second race and he ultimately pulled me through. I ran second in that race and ran a 10.2 at that time which was really good for me.
"He's the second fastest Australian of all time and to be able to be in his era and to be able to race all the other boys and be in that conversation as one of the best at the moment is really special.
"This weekend's an early hit out, but probably half the national final is coming to Wollongong so it's exciting for sprinting in Australia.
"We've got three out of the four relay members from that Commonwealth Games team coming to Wollongong, Despard's a close mate of mine.
"It's one of the one of the good comps of the year that everyone turns up for so I'm happy to come out and challenge myself against some of the big dogs."
The new year featuring a World Indoor Championships and Paris Olympics is also an opportunity for the Camden product to close the door on an injury-riddled 2023 campaign plagued by hamstring issues he's confident he's now shrugged off.
"I tore my hamstring in March last year so that ruled me out for the nationals so it was pretty shit to be honest with you," Azzopardi said.
"Obviously it was really tough at the time and hamstrings are one of those injuries that you can't really take lightly either given we're a sport that's hamstring dominant. I tore it in March and I think I did it maybe three more times by the end of August.
"I had a bit of a rest after August and it's feeling probably the best since even before I tore it. I've strengthened it up really well incorporating some new exercise into the program and all that kind of stuff so I'm really confident in my body at the moment."
With selection trials looming in April, Azzopardi is setting a high bar in looking to run an Olympic qualifier this year. He'll have to find some gears, but he's confident time in elite company can push him to fresh heights.
"Addressing the elephant in the room it's an Olympic year," Azzopardi said.
"You want to go out and chase qualifiers and you want to run them straight off the bat, but that's probably not a realistic goal. I just want to go out and enjoy myself because that's when you most likely end up running well.
"My mentality going into this weekend, and into the whole season, is just being grateful to be out there. I ended my season last year through an injury so I'm grateful to be able to race again and to be competing with the highest boys in Australia."
Aussie sprint queen and Comm Games medalist Ella Connolly headlines the women's field in the sprint double, with Tokyo Olympian and local star Sarah Carli also tackling the shorter distances as a speed test in her push at a second Olympics in Paris later this year.
The event at Kerryn McCann Athletic Centre begins at 1pm, with the 100m set for a 1.40 start gun. The 60-metre state titles are scheduled for 4.59pm with the state mile championship to follow at 6.20.
