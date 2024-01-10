Man dies near Nowra in trail bike crash

A 21-year-old man has died after a trail bike he was riding crashed into a tree in bushland 18 kilometres south-west of Nowra.
Emergency services responded to reports of the crash about 4.30pm on Wednesday, 10 January.
The incident occurred in bushland near the Old Quarry off Parma Fire trail, in Yerriyong, about 18km south-west of Nowra.
Prior to the arrival of paramedics two men performed CPR on the motorcyclist.
Once paramedics were on scene they also performed CPR, however the man could not be revived.
Police officers subsequently established a crime scene and a report will be prepared for the Coroner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.