Man dies near Nowra in trail bike crash

Updated January 11 2024 - 10:50am, first published 10:47am
Paramedics rushed to the scene of a trail bike crash near Nowra yesterday. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Picture from file
Paramedics rushed to the scene of a trail bike crash near Nowra yesterday. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Picture from file

A 21-year-old man has died after a trail bike he was riding crashed into a tree in bushland 18 kilometres south-west of Nowra.

