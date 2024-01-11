'Powerful, beautiful': New mural to remember Albion Park 13-year-old Gervis Wililo

Last year, 13-year-old Gervis Wililo was obsessed with working on his biceps at the gym.
According to his mum, Emily King, he would go to Fitness Cartel in Albion Park almost every day to train.
One afternoon - only weeks before his death in June from a sudden medical episode that sent shockwaves through his community - his friends snapped a picture of the sporty, well-liked boy.
In it, the teenage boy is showing off in a muscle tank, his earring sparkling, and his face proud, playful and defiant.
"The night that photo was taken, we sat in the car outside the gym and he told me he was going to ask out his first girlfriend - we'd always have our chats in the car over a protein shake," Ms King said.
"He's been working on his overall fitness for about two years, and the biceps were like the pièce de résistance."
"I love it because that photo shows his power, but also captures his humility, gentleness and love."
Finished this week, a new mural of that larger-than-life image now looms over the treadmills and equipment at the gym, serving as inspiration for others alongside the images of superheros like Thor, Aquaman, Captain Marvel and the Hulk.
After a tough first Christmas without Gervis, who had epilepsy and died while he was riding to the shops near his home in Albion Park, Ms King said the artwork of her son has come at the perfect time..
"Christmas was just really, really hard because of all our six boys, he loved it the most," she said.
"He was the one who would always want to go and look at Christmas lights and put up all the decorations and we had all these rituals like watching the Polar Express the night before at midnight and making chocolates, so all those things were really reminders of him.
"I was originally going to just can Christmas and tell the other boys we're not having a tree, we're not doing anything - but I felt like he would want us to celebrate regardless and enjoy it and have all the magic.
"But it was hard and painful, and there was definitely a Gervis shaped hole."
She said it was "absolutely breathtaking" to now see the mural - by Sydney street artist Reubszz - finished.
"The timing is perfect because just after a really hard time, here we are with this glorious, beautiful, strong, powerful, gorgeous, luminescent image of him which just captures him almost glowing from the inside out," she said.
The gym's group fitness manager Kylie Richard, whose three boys were friends with Gervis, conceived the idea for the mural to remember someone who inspired others.
"My son who comes here is so excited to have Gervi up there - he said he will train harder," she said.
"It means so much to Emily and her family, but it also means a lot to the community here too because he was such a well known person."
Gym owner Steve Body has given Ms King and the rest of Gervis's family free access to the gym so they can go in and see the mural whenever they need.
"It's actually inspired me to get back to fitness myself - I had employed Gervi as my own personal fitness trainer three weeks before he died, so for me its just a reminder to look after ourselves and not take anything for granted with your health," Ms King said.
This is not the first time he has inspired people to reach their goals: in September his football team - who were left shocked and grieving after the sudden death of their much-loved teammate - won the Under 14s grand final.
As the Shellharbour Stingrays celebrated their win, Gervis's number 12 jersey took centre stage - a sign of the enduring mark the talented player left on his team.
"We wouldn't have made it this season if all of us didn't come together," player of the match Jack Foley, said at the presentation.
"We did it for Gervis."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.