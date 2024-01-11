Meth, $6k allegedly found in designer bag during RBT in Port Kembla

A never-licenced driver was allegedly busted with meth and thousands of dollars in a designer purse after being pulled over in Port Kembla.
Police will allege Robert Arthur Egan, 66, was the sole driver of a grey Citroen when he was directed to stop on Flinders Street for a breath test about 11.40am on Wednesday.
An "extremely nervous" Egan allegedly got out of the car straight away and admitted "I don't have a licence", however, disclosed he had $2,925 in his pockets.
Officers asked the Rouse Hill man whether anything illegal was inside his vehicle, to which he allegedly said "there shouldn't be".
Police opened the door and allegedly saw a Louis Vuitton pouch in the front diver's seat footwell, which allegedly contained a further $3,250 in cash and a golf ball-sized freezer bag containing 29 grams of crystal meth.
Egan was unable to explain why the meth was there and denied it belonged to him.
He was arrested and charged with supplying an indictable amount of a prohibited drug, never licenced person driving on the road, and dealing with the proceeds of crime.
Egan sought his release from the police holding cells at Wollongong Local Court on Thursday, with defence lawyer Sian Aldis noting her client needed to be at liberty due to having prostate cancer.
"You had quite a lot of money on you," Magistrate Claire Girotto told Egan, who appeared nervous in the audio-visual link suite.
The magistrate opted to grant Egan's release under the conditions he report to police three times a week and only possess one mobile phone.
The matter will return to court in February.
