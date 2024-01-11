How to negotiate with a teen and not burn out: Wollongong teacher reveals all

Teachers are the unsung heroes of our community with a mountain load of work (and that doesn't even include the admin), so how can they do their job without burning out?
Head English teacher at Edmund Rice College Melissa Kennedy has released a book with tips and tricks for teachers to work sustainably.
"We need to say to ourselves, 'Okay, what can I do to keep myself fit, happy, healthy'... the greatest gift we can give to our students is to be our full happy selves," Ms Kennedy said.
"If we turn up to class exhausted we are not going to be the best teachers we can be."
Her book The sustainable teacher: practical ways to a better balance outlines how teachers can conserve energy and navigate the many demands of the trade.
Australia is facing a teacher shortage with almost half of teachers looking to leave the profession and the government desperately trying to entice people to join the industry.
"We need more teachers. We need the teachers we have to thrive and grow and feel supported and really get that joy in teaching," Ms Kennedy said.
The book is sprinkled with advice from numerous teachers from tips on lesson plans to "buy[ing] non-iron clothes".
Despite Ms Kennedy's book being tailored to teachers, there are quite a few points that can help everyone work sustainably.
Some include respecting and enforcing boundaries to avoid working overtime, celebrating and cultivating joy to keep yourself and others motivated, and planning with intention.
The sustainable teacher includes a whole section on setting up boundaries for when, where, and how often you check your emails.
"I have learned the hard way that caring means having boundaries and maintaining them," she states in the book.
The idea of keeping 30-plus teenagers in line is enough to send most of us into a sweat but teachers do this daily.
As a head English teacher, Ms Kennedy often handles conflict resolutions after a classroom incident and her advice is to create a win-win solution through a "regulate, relate, and reason" method.
"Nobody will be able to negotiate a situation if they're not emotionally regulated," she said.
"Relating to them about what's going on with them at the moment and reason is when you work through those steps that you need to take to solve whatever challenge is in front of you."
She points out within the book that many young people are still "developing their social cues and filters that many adults take for granted [and] many don't read your tone of voice easily".
To ensure students feel heard and not powerless she asks questions like "Can you tell me what's happening from your point of view?".
The community and media can cause unintentional distress by confusing the difference between assessment and measurement in schools, Ms Kennedy said.
A measurement such as the NAPLAN tests or HSC exams is a "fixed mindset" she explains in her book while an assessment is a "growth mindset".
"Assessment is about growth and moving forward and obtaining information.... It's about what you know, can do, and can understand, and how that develops,
"Whereas measurement is: 'This is what I achieved on a certain day in a certain test or a certain task under certain conditions'."
Parents and the community can support teachers by getting involved with local school initiatives, the Wollongong teacher said.
"Supporting any change that can happen in order to make teaching and education a positive and enriching and wonderful profession."
