Dinomaniacs stage show taps into Illawarra kids' passion for the prehistoric

Dinosaur fans will have to chance to get up close to some of their favourite prehistoric characters in Shellharbour this school holidays, with interactive stage show Dinomaniacs.
On at the Shellharbour Civic Centre on January 18, the family performance takes audiences back in time with characters including Razor the Raptor, Trixi Triceratops, Australian dinosaurs Ozzi and Oi as well as the puppetmasters Tara and Shaun,
The show includes original songs as well as other classic tunes designed to get people to dance and sing along.
All ticket holders will receive their very own time traveling goggles to wear during the show and take home as a souvenir and the audience is encouraged to dress up as their favourite dinosaur.
Shellharbour Mayor Chris Homer said was one of many school holiday activities organised by the council.
"Council runs wonderful school holiday activities and programs every year and this show isdefinitely one of the highlights," he said.
Bookings are essential, with tickets $20 each (adults and children are the same price). Children under 2 years are free.
The show begins at 5pm. Doors open at 4.30pm.
Free parking is available at the Shellharbour Civic Centre (access from Cygnet Avenue).
