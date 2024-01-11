Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Dinomaniacs stage show taps into Illawarra kids' passion for the prehistoric

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
Updated January 11 2024 - 11:27am, first published 11:26am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Children patting one of the dinosaur puppets in the Dinomaniacs show. Picture supplied
Children patting one of the dinosaur puppets in the Dinomaniacs show. Picture supplied

Dinosaur fans will have to chance to get up close to some of their favourite prehistoric characters in Shellharbour this school holidays, with interactive stage show Dinomaniacs.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate McIlwain

Kate McIlwain

Journalist

For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.