Hit flicks, cult classics showing on the big screen at Anita's Theatre

If you're keen to get your Barbie, Harry Potter or Jurassic Park on, then you'll want to head to Thirroul.
Anita's Theatre has launched its inaugural Summer Cinema series, with six blockbusters screening during a four-day line up from January 17.
Tickets have been selling fast to the 2023 mega hit Barbie, and venue manager Bob Mangan expects fans young and old to turn up wearing the film's iconic hot pink colour.
Wizards and dinosaurs are expected to flock to screenings of Harry Potter and The Philosopher's Stone and Jurassic Park.
"We're encouraging kids and adults to dress up and there will be prizes for the best dressed," Anita's venue manager Bob Mangan said.
Kicking off the Summer Cinema series is Whiteley, a documentary about two-time Archibald winner Brett Whiteley who had a deep and profound connection with Thirroul during his life.
Also showing will be Pulp Fiction and Muriels' Wedding, both of which are celebrating their 30th anniversary in 2024.
The idea behind the series is to "activate the theatre" and bring movies to the northern Illawarra communities.
It's not the first time films have been shown at Anita's, with a screening of cult classic Dirty Dancing resulting in a packed house in October 2023.
Anita's Cult Classic Series will continue during the year with one film showing each month.
"If the community are supporting this we'll listen," Mr Mangan said.
Anita's Theatre will host Summer Cinema series during January with six movies across four days, they include:
