Why Warilla's Jordan White will lead South Coast charge on national stage

Jordan White will call on her years of experience to guide her as the Warilla talent prepares to compete at the 2024 Super Surf Teams League.
The three-day competition kicks off on Friday at Maroubra Beach and features some of Australia's best surf lifesaving talent. Five NSW representatives teams will compete at the league, including White's Southern Penguins, which consists of Illawarra and South Coast competitors.
At 32, White is the "veteran" of the squad, who will be joined at the league by the some of region's promising young talent.
Her teammates are Warilla-Barrack Point SLSC clubmates Jayden Beaumont, Bailey Krstevski and Ivy Miller, Bulli trio Brayden Woodford, Callum Elliott and Madison Tayla Jones, and Mollymook's Brock Scrivener and Payton Williams.
"I'm pretty stoked to be competing there. I got the call up and I just said 'yes' because every team is a good opportunity really," White told the Mercury.
"I like to be a good role model for the young ones. I'm now 32, and I think the next youngest girl in our team is probably 16, so it's a bit of a difference. I was pretty stoked to be asked to come along on this team and I thought I'd put my foot down and go for it.
"We've also got a few competitors from Mollymook and Bulli as well. It's kind of nice coming together with Bulli, because we don't usually do that. Normally they're Illawarra and we're for the South Coast.
"It will be good to band together and put all of that in place. I think we'll just go out there and have a bit of fun, and see what happens. If we get a win here or there, that would be awesome."
The Super Surf Teams League will be a stepping stone towards White's club Warilla-Barrack Point SLSC hosting the 2024 NSW Country Surf Life Saving Championships later this month.
That competition will tie a bow on a busy summer for White, who also competed in the annual Sydney Water Surf Series in the lead-up to Christmas. Highlights of that series included the Warilla resident claiming two second places in the open Ironwoman category across the four rounds.
"We've put a lot of preparation into this season, we started a bit earlier than usual," White said.
"Other than that, we've tried to keep together as a group, and we're mainly aiming for the country titles now."
