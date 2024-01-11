Illawarra Mercury
Why Warilla's Jordan White will lead South Coast charge on national stage

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
Updated January 11 2024 - 2:44pm, first published 2:11pm
Warilla's Jordan White charges towards a second place in the Ironwoman category during a round of last year's Sydney Water Surf Series. Picture by Anna Warr
Warilla's Jordan White charges towards a second place in the Ironwoman category during a round of last year's Sydney Water Surf Series. Picture by Anna Warr

Jordan White will call on her years of experience to guide her as the Warilla talent prepares to compete at the 2024 Super Surf Teams League.

