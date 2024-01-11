The Mercury in 1952: Acute nurse shortage bewilders board chairman

That Wollongong Hospital should have such an acute shortage of nurses made no sense to the chairman of the hospital board.
Chairman Mr Hickman said the hospital would have to consider reducing the number of beds if more nurses could not be found.
"Why we should have a staff shortage at this hospital passes my understanding," Mr Hickman said.
"I doubt there is a hospital in the state where conditions are so ideal. We have an excellent shopping centre, transport facilities are good, and the hospital is situated close to the sea on one side and to beautiful mountain scenery on the other.
"Our nurses' home is superior to most others in New South Wales. Each nurse has her own private room," he continued. "I cannot under stand it."
Mr Hickman was told young women in Wollongong tended to prefer factory work, which was a straight eight-hour shift.
