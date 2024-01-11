Police search bushland after girl, 13, goes missing from Picton

Police are scouring bushland near Picton following the disappearance of a teenage girl.
Katelyn Phillis was last seen in Picton about 9.30pm on Wednesday, January 10.
When no one could contact the 13-year-old police were notified and their initial inquiries suggest she might have entered bushland near the town.
Local police are now searching the area with the help of PolAir.
Police and family hold serious concerns for Katelyn's welfare.
Katelyn is described as being of Caucasian appearance, 160 centimetres tall, with a medium build and shoulder length blonde hair.
She was last seen wearing a pink crop top and blue shorts.
Katelyn is known to visit the Picton, Wilton, Bargo and Tahmoor areas.
Anyone with information on Katelyn's whereabouts is urged to contact Camden Police Station on 4632 4499 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
