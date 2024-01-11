Missing Wilton teenager found after geo-targeting alert issued

A teenage girl missing from Wilton has been found after a geo-targeting alert was issued.
The 13-year-old was last seen on January 10 and initial police inquiries suggested she might have entered bushland near the town.
"About 2pm today [Thursday, January 11] a member of the public - who received the alert - sighted the teenager and contacted police," a NSW Police spokesperson said.
"Police would like to thank the public and media for their assistance."
Police are still searching for long-term missing people from the Illawarra and have urged anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
