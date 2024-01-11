Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News
Breaking

Oak Flats cricketer Nathan McAndrew inks fresh deal with the Sydney Thunder

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
Updated January 11 2024 - 12:47pm, first published 12:39pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nathan McAndrew (right) celebrates with a Thunder teammate after dismissing Scorchers batter Aaron Hardie on Monday. Picture by Matt King/Getty Images
Nathan McAndrew (right) celebrates with a Thunder teammate after dismissing Scorchers batter Aaron Hardie on Monday. Picture by Matt King/Getty Images

Nathan McAndrew will remain in lime green for at least another two years after the Illawarra all-rounder signed a contract extension with the Sydney Thunder.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sporting fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's chief football reporter.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.