Oak Flats cricketer Nathan McAndrew inks fresh deal with the Sydney Thunder

Nathan McAndrew will remain in lime green for at least another two years after the Illawarra all-rounder signed a contract extension with the Sydney Thunder.
The Thunder revealed on Thursday that the 30-year-old - who also plays domestic cricket for South Australia - had inked a fresh two-season deal with the Big Bash League franchise.
The Oak Flats Rats junior has enjoyed a long association with the Thunder, since making his debut against BBL rivals the Sydney Sixers in 2016. He has since become an important cog in the side, taking 50 wickets.
The signing was announced on the eve of the Thunder's next "Sydney Smash" clash with the Sixers.
"I'm over the moon to re-sign. The Thunder is obviously my home, that's where it all started for me back in BBL5," McAndrew said.
"Being a one-club player for me would be a huge achievement and something that I'd love to happen. Hopefully I'm playing past these two years... but it means the world to me to be locking into the Thunder and being part of the Thunder Nation for another two years, and to be a little bit closer to family as well.
"It's hard to picture myself playing anywhere else, to be honest."
