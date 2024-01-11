AJ Johnson striking aggressive pose in Hawks resurgence

Hawks Next Star AJ Johnson credits interim coach Justin Tatum for bringing a hard edge to his game, with the 19-year-old starting to make his presence felt through his side's finals resurgence.
The projected first-round pick in the 2024 NBA Draft produced his most impressive NBL performance to date against South East Melbourne last Friday, finishing with 11 points at 67 per cent from the field including a perfect 3-3 from long range.
After suffering a broken nose in preseason, the California native averaged less than four minutes a game under previous coach Jacob Jackomas, but has seen his minutes climb to 10 a game in the eight games of Tatum's tenure.
It was thought the interim coach's experience coaching in the high school system in his native Missouri would see him well-equipped to guide Johnson through his first pro deal, but the teenager said Tatum's made no bones about the fact he needs to man-up to earn his time on the floor.
"I feel like JT was perfect for me," Johnson said.
"He's hard on me, but he means well and I can tell he wants me to succeed. I'm the youngest in the team, I just came from high school, so being a role-player makes sense but he still wants me to have that same aggression like I'm not a role player.
"Whenever I'm not being aggressive, not getting on the rim, if he sees me being passive, he'll get into me or get me out. He wants me to be aggressive and play like I'm not just a role player, I'm a big piece of the team.
"I needed to get ready for the physicality of professional basketball in general. A big thing people tried to say about me was 'oh, we don't know if you can handle the physicality'.
"I just thought 'you know what, straight out of high school I'm going to the most physical basketball league in the world and prove everybody wrong'."
the programs short history shows the competing interests that come with having a Next Star on your roster is a challenge for the even the most seasoned coaches.
It shaped as a challenge for Tatum in his first ever professional gig, but he insists his young charge has been anything but difficult since taking the reins.
"I love the way he's starting to turn it up and starting to mature in all types of areas," Tatum said.
"Being a role player is tough but that's basketball, we were all role players at one time, or are going to be a role player eventually. We know there's different stages of our careers.
"Right now, he's at the one where he has to learn, then once he gets the opportunity he has to make the best of it because there's so many good guys behind him.
"I think he's handled that truly as a professional man, and that's hard for a 19-year-old guy who wants the world, who thinks he can do everything, to do. You've got to dial him back to learn and he's been great at that."
It's the type of man-management skill that has Tatum firming to be the club's next head coach, but the 44-year-old says much of the credit for Johnson's development should go to his teammates.
"It's testament to him as an individual, but then his teammates challenging him to say, 'where you can help us at?' and get yourself better in those areas'," Tatum said.
"We have so many different different type of teammates on this team that can help him, old guys, young guys and hard working guys. He's just been taking a page out of each one of those books and, and he's developing how he is.
"He's putting on weight, he's talking more, he's shooting the ball better from the three, but he's making better decisions. That's what I'm more happy about anything."
Johnson was part of a bench rotation that contributed 51 points against the Phoenix last week, with Tatum saying he's getting a better feel for line-ups and chemistry heading into Friday's road clash with Tasmania.
"I'm starting to get a better handle of who can do what, what lineups are better with each other," Tatum said.
"I'm giving guys longer stints to play as a unit and instead of the mass hockey subs, we're going to probably about two-to-three here and there.
"It lets guys build their confidence up and that second unit has done a great job of challenging us in practice and being ready in games."
