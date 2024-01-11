Illawarra Mercurysport
AJ Johnson striking aggressive pose in Hawks resurgence

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated January 11 2024 - 2:34pm, first published 1:48pm
AJ Johnson has used newfound aggression to good effect the past eight weeks. Picture by Adam McLean
AJ Johnson has used newfound aggression to good effect the past eight weeks. Picture by Adam McLean

Hawks Next Star AJ Johnson credits interim coach Justin Tatum for bringing a hard edge to his game, with the 19-year-old starting to make his presence felt through his side's finals resurgence.

