Elderly man fighting for life after car hits him in Warrawong

An elderly man is fighting for life after a car slammed into him at Warrawong.
The man has head and chest injuries and paramedics treated him for some time at the crash scene on King Street as a rescue helicopter was deployed to the scene.
The crash occurred just before midday on Thursday, January 11, between Cowper Street and Northcliffe Drive.
"He was taken by road to Kully Bay Park, Northcliffe Drive, Warrawong, before being airlifted to St George Hospital," a NSW Police spokeswoman said.
The female driver was not injured and is assisting with inquiries.
Motorists faced extensive delays in the area, with a northbound lane of King Street closed until just before 3pm.
Police have established a crime scene as they investigate the crash.
King Street is one of the Illawarra's pedestrian injury hot spots, with two pedestrian fatalities recorded in 2017 and 2020.
The crash comes one day after a fatal accident between a car and a ute in Bomaderry.
The male driver of the car, who is aged in his 50s, died at the scene, while a 10-year-old boy, who was in the same car, was airlifted to Randwick Children's Hospital with head and pelvic injuries.
The male driver of the ute was taken to Shoalhaven Hospital with chest injuries, and a female passenger was taken to Wollongong Hospital with chest and back injuries. They remain in hospital in a stable condition.
