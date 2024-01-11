Mangerton nurse allegedly swiped tools, bike, laptop alongside partner

A Mangerton aged care nurse accused of breaking into a Wollongong car park and stealing a bike, laptop and tools alongside her lover has been released on bail.
Corinne Senior, 28, allegedly entered the underground car park of a New Dapto Road unit block with Reily Ashford about 3.10am on January 3, and rummaged through cars and storage cages before making off with a stack of items.
It's alleged the pair were captured on CCTV footage approaching cars and attempting to open the doors, before ransacking a white Mazda and taking a laptop worth $1,000, before moving onto a black Toyota Corolla.
Senior is allegedly seen wearing a black jumper with a logo that said 'BlackPink' across the chest, black tights, and a white bandanna over her face.
At one stage, she allegedly shifted the bandanna and revealed her face, with her "unique tattoos" on her hand also visible in the footage.
Police will allege she spent a lengthy amount of time peering through storage cages, with the pair accused of making off with a resident's identification cards, Dewalt brand tools worth $640, and a road bike worth $2,500.
Senior and Ashford allegedly left through a fire door where they were seen carrying the items up a flight of stairs.
Ashford was arrested at Senior's Mangerton address on Tuesday, January 9, and while there, officers located an alleged victim's bank card.
A crime scene was established, with Senior's jumper and the allegedly stolen laptop found at the premises. Senior was arrested on Thursday and made a bid for her release at Wollongong Local Court.
She is yet to enter a formal plea to a charge of aggravated break, enter and steal in company.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Wiblin said full-time prison is inevitable if Senior is found guilty, due to her serving two separate community-based sentences for stealing at the time of the incident.
Defence lawyer Sian Aldis argued Senior was subjected to coercive control by Ashford and was "screaming at the co-accused that she wanted to leave" the car park.
Magistrate Claire Girotto initially said there were no conditions to mitigate the risk of further offending, however, was moved by Ms Aldis' point about Senior being trapped in a volatile relationship.
"I'm going to give you a chance," the magistrate said.
Senior was granted bail with conditions requiring her to continue drug and alcohol treatment and abide by a curfew.
Ashford pleaded guilty to 11 charges related to the incident on Wednesday is scheduled to be sentenced on February 23. He remains behind bars.
