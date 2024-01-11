Illawarra Mercury
Mangerton nurse allegedly swiped tools, bike, laptop alongside partner

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated January 11 2024 - 6:31pm, first published 5:59pm
Corinne Senior. Picture from Facebook
Corinne Senior. Picture from Facebook

A Mangerton aged care nurse accused of breaking into a Wollongong car park and stealing a bike, laptop and tools alongside her lover has been released on bail.

