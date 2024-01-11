'UCI proved we could do it': Wollongong to be on show again with triathlon champs

Wollongong's controversial hosting of the 2022 UCI Cycling World Championships has paved the way for more international sports competitions to come here, Lord Mayor Gordon Bradbery said.
Celebrating the news that the city will host three big triathlon competitions between now and 2026, including the crown jewel of World Triathlon's annual calendar the Championship Finals in 2025, Cr Bradbery said this had come off the back of the UCI success.
"The UCI event in September 2022 proved the way, because it highlighted and showcased the city," he said.
"Vision of what Wollongong looked like went around the world, and that certainly contributed to us being awarded these triathlon events."
He said the city now had a name for hosting sports events, which would bode well for the future.
"It highlights that Wollongong, in terms of its natural beauty but also the predilection of the city already to these types of sports, cycling, swimming and running and so on, is in the groove," he said.
"It's a natural fit for the city and its sporting ethos."
Cr Bradbery said the three separate triathlon events would be more contained than the week-long UCI championships, which shut down roads and upset some residents and businesses due to the disruptions it caused.
However, he said tourism businesses could expect a boost as thousands of competitors and spectators come to town.
"The visitor numbers means that certainly there will be a boost to the local economy, and it also just adds to the momentum to put in more infrastructure for sport," he said.
"This is just a continuous rolling out of Wollongong to the world, especially after UCI, and people have just finally discovered Wollongong and the Illawarra in terms of a place that's not only a great place to live, but also a great place to have fun.
Minister for the Illawarra and the South Coast Ryan Park has been a strong advocate for the World Triathlon championships coming to Wollongong and said he was looking forward to showing off his home town once again.
"I'm so glad that our region is playing home to another major international sporting event," he said.
"It will once again attract thousands of visitors from around the world and show case our beautiful region and all that it has to offer."
