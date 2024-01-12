Illawarra Mercury
2024 - A year of opportunity for businesses

By Adam Zarth
January 13 2024 - 8:00am
Urbis delivered an outstanding, visionary master plan for the ISEP that will support revitalising the Wollongong foreshore, and attracting world class entertainment and sports events to Illawarra. - Adam Zarth, CEO of Business Illawarra.
It's time to get excited about 2024. We expect it to be a huge year for Illawarra businesses and our economy as we finally shrug off some of the shackles that have burdened us in recent years.

