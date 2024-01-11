Driver charged after Bomaderry crash kills man, seriously injures child

A man has faced a bedside court hearing in hospital accused of dangerous driving and driving while suspended, following a fatal crash at Bomaderry.
The 53-year-old was driving a ute when it allegedly crossed onto the wrong side of Meroo Road just after 8pm on Wednesday, January 10 and struck an oncoming sedan.
The 48-year-old man driving the sedan, Illawarra and Shoalhaven sporting identity Scott Balsar, died at the scene.
A 10-year-old boy in the same car was airlifted to the Sydney Children's Hospital, Randwick with serious head, pelvic and arm injuries.
The ute driver and his 52-year-old female passenger were able to free themselves from the vehicle but were treated at the scene by paramedics, before they were taken to Shoalhaven Hospital.
The woman was later transferred to Wollongong Hospital.
Police established a crime scene and specialist officers from the Crash Investigation Unit were due to examine the circumstances of the collision.
About 11am on Thursday police went to Shoalhaven Hospital and charged the ute driver with dangerous driving occasioning death, dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm, negligent driving occasioning death, negligent driving occasioning grievous bodily harm and driving a motor vehicle while his licence was suspended.
The man was granted conditional bail during a bedside hearing to face Nowra Local Court on March 15.
