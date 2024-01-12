Tokyo 'closure' has Carli primed for Paris Olympics push

Talk to Sarah Carli about 2023 and the term 'closure' features prominently.
It seems strange given most would assume it came two years earlier with her heat run at her maiden Olympics in Tokyo. It famously came just five months after a routine workout turned into a life-threatening injury that required emergency surgery and left her unable to walk to the letter box without getting short of breath.
Simply being there to meet the starter's gun was a victory in itself and, in an Olympic year when the thirst for inspiring stories is at it's four-yearly height, it grabbed plenty of headlines.
Appearing on the grandest of stages was the happy ending to those stories before the show moved on, as it inevitably does. For Carli herself, it was different story.
It was only on running a 54.66 personal best in Finland in June last year that she felt that previously elusive sense of closure. As she enters a fresh Olympic year, the tumult of her pre-Tokyo experience is now firmly in the rear-view mirror.
"Getting closure on that and having a personal best was incredibly important to me," Carli told the Mercury ahead of Saturday's Illawarra Track Classic.
"I'm so happy that I was able to do that before this Olympic year. It was kind of like a reset for me. I've got new goals coming into Paris and just being able to really move on and move into that next phase of my career is really exciting for me.
"I'm really excited to come into this Olympics and be known for my performance as opposed to something that happened to me that was out of my control.
"That is always going to be a story in my career, and I've never wanted to not talk about it because it is something that did happen, but I'm really excited to add to that and be known for my performance.
"That's what this season's about, just seeing how fas I can run."
It sounds simple but, as the 29-year-old knows better than most, there's a lot to be said for simplicity.
Her pre-Christmas training block was also driven by the disappointment of a self-described 'underpeformance' at last year's World Championships in Budapest - two months after setting that new PB.
It leaves her steeled and, six months out from Paris, carrying a fresh perspective.
"I'm definitely doing it more out of love and I think I look at it just as an opportunity to be able to run at my peak level of performance," she said.
"It's something that's such a privilege to be able to do because, even regardless of the accident, as athletes injuries and setbacks are part and parcel of it. I'm feeling really good, I'm really excited and keen to just see what I can do this season.
"Obviously there's placings at the Olympics, I have goals about that too, but you can't kind of control what other people do. The only thing that I can control is my performance and what I do.
"If there's a time that I think that I can run, if I could tick that off I think I'll be really happy."
Saturday at Kerryn McCann Athletic Centre will see her tackle the 60 and 100m sprint doubles before attacking her pet 400m hurdles at a series of domestic meets en route to a pre-Olympic tune-up in Europe.
"I'm looking at three 400 hurdles races this season in Australia and then, depending how I run, we'll pick a few races before the Olympics in Europe," Carli said.
"I'm feeling really good, just looking at my training times and looking back on the diary and seeing what I did for those sessions previously, I know that I'm in really good shape. I think it's just going to be about getting into a race with some high quality athletes and just seeing what I can do.
"I'm feeling really strong and I think this weekend will be nice to see how fast I am as well. I did 600 metres down in Melbourne at the start of December and that was used to test my fitness and we're using this to test my speed. It's just a way for us to get an indication of where I'm sitting on both fronts.
"We don't get a lot of competitions down in Wollongong which is why I always make sure I compete because, if the locals aren't competing, we're not going to get any of those big guys like Rohan Browning and Ella Connolly down here. It's so exciting and it just adds to the atmosphere."
