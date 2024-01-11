Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Court and Crime
Watch

CCTV footage released of car after suspicious fire destroys Berkeley family's home

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
Updated January 12 2024 - 10:56am, first published 10:34am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CCTV footage of a car seen driving near a home on (inset) Kelly Street, Berkeley. The house was destroyed by fire on January 5, 2024. Pictures by NSW Police, Adam McLean
CCTV footage of a car seen driving near a home on (inset) Kelly Street, Berkeley. The house was destroyed by fire on January 5, 2024. Pictures by NSW Police, Adam McLean

Police have released CCTV footage that may help them identify who torched a family's home in Berkeley.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.