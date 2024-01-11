CCTV footage released of car after suspicious fire destroys Berkeley family's home

Police have released CCTV footage that may help them identify who torched a family's home in Berkeley.
The fire erupted in a single level brick and tile home on Kelly Street in the early hours of Friday, January 5, with firefighters called to the scene at 12.43am.
"It was totally involved [in fire] when we got there ... it [flames] was through the roof," Fire and Rescue NSW Warrawong Station Officer Mick Adams said.
"Every single room was on fire when we got there."
NSW Police officers have been investigating the blaze since, and on Friday, January 12 released CCTV footage of a vehicle seen driving nearby.
"Police want to speak to the occupants of the vehicle or anyone who may have seen a white sedan, with a distinctive sunroof, in nearby Rhondda Street, around the time of the fire," a police spokeswoman said.
The vision shows the vehicle driving down the darkened street.
The family who rented the property were away at the time the blaze erupted and nobody was injured during the incident.
Specialist HAZMAT firefighters from Shellharbour were called to the fire due to large amounts of asbestos present in the home.
Police investigators were at the burnt-out home the day after the fire and were seen bagging up evidence.
Detectives established Strike Force Palmyra to investigate the cause of the fire and they have called on anyone with information or CCTV footage to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.