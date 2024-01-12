The one mistake Cricket Illawarra leaders Uni won't be making this time round

University lead the Cricket Illawarra competition heading into the second half of the season. It's a position they've been in before.
But this time round, University captain Angus Cumming said the team would learn from the complacency they showed previously, where they fell off the wagon at the back end of last season.
"We went in last season up the Christmas break towards the top and then just couldn't carry the momentum," he explained.
"I think there was just a bit of complacency. We were just going through the motions a little bit. But this season we're really focusing on executing and being ruthless more than anything."
University showcased this ruthlessness last week in a 175 win against IPCC. With nine games left to play in the regular season, and with the likes of Wollongong and Keira hot on their tail, Cumming said the team had spoken about keeping consistency for the entire season.
One thing University do have in their favour is a return to their home ground University Oval. The Yours and Owls festival was the main reason as to why the team have not been able to play there so far this season.
Heading into the back end still without defeat, the side will play eight of their remaining nine fixtures at home, which should prove a further boost to the side's chance for a trophy.
This week they will come up against a red-hot Dapto team led by their superstar journeyman Ben Phillips.
"They've got some very handy cricketers. Obviously Ben Phillips is having his way with the bat at the moment," Cumming continued.
"So it's just making sure that we stick to our plans. We're all very excited to be playing back at Uni for the first time this year, so that's an added bonus for the boys.
"I think everyone's just really enjoying their cricket at the moment and our group is having a really good time, which is a super positive for us.
"It's just about executing our skills. We back ourselves to beat anyone."
In other matches scheduled for this Saturday, January 13: Balgownie host Wollongong, Corrimal take on Wests, IPCC visit Port Kembla and Northern Districts will look to continue on from last week's win against Keira.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.