Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

The one mistake Cricket Illawarra leaders Uni won't be making this time round

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated January 12 2024 - 12:35pm, first published 11:18am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
University batter Jonathan Rose, pictured here during their match against Keira earlier in the season. Picture by Sylvia Liber
University batter Jonathan Rose, pictured here during their match against Keira earlier in the season. Picture by Sylvia Liber

University lead the Cricket Illawarra competition heading into the second half of the season. It's a position they've been in before.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jordan Warren

Jordan Warren

Sports Journalist

From the Illawarra my whole life, I have a passion for sports writing. Favourite sports include football, cricket and rugby league. Career highlights include covering the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup and the 2022 UCI Cycling World Championships in Wollongong. I cover a range of sports, mainly football, but have written about rugby league, rugby union, racing, basketball, volleyball, Aussie Rules, cricket, mixed martial arts plus more. Particularly enjoy providing the latest updates to local fans of the Wolves, Illawarra Premier League (men's and women's) as well as the District League.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.