Why this Shellharbour footy club wants new amenities

The Stingrays Rugby League Football Club boasts a large number of female players, but the facilities at their home oval mean these women have to share a single changing room with their male counterparts.
That is why the Shellharbour club has submitted a development application to Shellharbour City Council for a new amenities building containing changing rooms, toilets, an officials room and space to store equipment.
Seniors president Matt Poort explained that the current building at Flinders Reserve contained only an open changing room with a bench seat and a couple of open showers.
"Currently what we've got is tiny and not really suitable at all for anyone to get changed in, but we've got a large number of girls," Mr Poort said.
Longtime player and co-coach of one of the women's teams, Kate Bendyke, said it would be "unreal" to have better amenities given the growth of the club among women.
"We share a dressing shed with the boys... and for toilets, there's two toilets in a separate spot for females, which is not just for players but spectators, everyone," Ms Bendyke said.
When the men's and women's games were played close together, she said, there were often male and female players coming and going from the changing room at the same time.
Ms Bendyke said the female players did not shower at the oval because many did not feel comfortable with the lack of privacy within the changing room, let alone the risk that anyone could walk in from outside.
Mr Poort said the Stingrays were the biggest female club in the competition and had the most female teams, and they only hoped to keep growing.
"We're proud to support the growth of women in the area and the competition in league," he said.
Ms Bendyke said the growing interest in women's football also meant more female spectators attending games, so to have better toilets for them was also important.
The Stingrays have applied for grants to fund the costs of the new building.
Mr Poort said it was hoped that should the development application and grant applications be successful, work would start on the new building at the end of this year's season and be completed by 2025.
The existing building will remain, and the Stingrays juniors in 2022 received a $70,000 state government grant to upgrade its facilities.
