Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Can Albion Park cause a boilover in South Coast Cricket derby against Rail?

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated January 12 2024 - 1:46pm, first published 12:23pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The derby between Albion Park and The Rail will headline South Coast cricket. Pictures by Sylvia Liber and Adam McLean
The derby between Albion Park and The Rail will headline South Coast cricket. Pictures by Sylvia Liber and Adam McLean

In rivalry matches, the form guide goes out the window.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jordan Warren

Jordan Warren

Sports Journalist

From the Illawarra my whole life, I have a passion for sports writing. Favourite sports include football, cricket and rugby league. Career highlights include covering the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup and the 2022 UCI Cycling World Championships in Wollongong. I cover a range of sports, mainly football, but have written about rugby league, rugby union, racing, basketball, volleyball, Aussie Rules, cricket, mixed martial arts plus more. Particularly enjoy providing the latest updates to local fans of the Wolves, Illawarra Premier League (men's and women's) as well as the District League.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.