Can Albion Park cause a boilover in South Coast Cricket derby against Rail?

In rivalry matches, the form guide goes out the window.
The same can be said for Albion Park versus The Rail in South Coast cricket.
Both teams need to win at Keith Gray Oval for differing reasons. For the hosts the Eagles, they had a confidence boosting win last round against Kiama. Currently in sixth spot on the table, they trail The Rail (who are in fourth) by eight points and need to start picking up consistent wins.
For The Rail, they were dealt a blow last round against Berry-Shoalhaven Heads, a victory which saw the Magpies go top of the standings.
Rail skipper Brett Gilly said that whilst the rivalry was always played in good spirits, there would still be a competitive edge.
"We've posted some big wins over them in the past so I'd say that would be in their memory bank," he said.
"They'd like to get one back over us. But as soon as you go into these games too confident you will lose. They're travelling pretty good this year and sit only just behind us on the ladder. But for our season to stay in touch with the top four it's a game we feel we must win."
Gilly went on to say that there was much improvement needed from the side heading into the back end of the season.
"Obviously losing a few players last year hasn't helped," Gilly continued.
"We're probably sitting where we deserve to sit. We're still in the top four, so that's a positive. But now it's just about being consistent with our batting, I think our bowling's thereabouts. We just need a little bit more pride in our wicket."
Albion Park should be boosted this weekend by the return of junior star Kasey Barton, who won the national under 17 championships representing NSW Country with Kiama's Blake Mackrell.
Around the grounds this weekend in other South Coast cricket fixtures, Lake Illawarra travel to Bomaderry, Kookas take on Ex-Servos, Berry-Shoalhaven Heads host North Nowra Cambewarra and Kiama lock horns with Shellharbour. Bay and Basin has the bye.
South Coast teams will first have to navigate the latest rounds of T20 fixtures on Friday, Janaury 12. The Rail play Kookas, Lake Illawarra face Shellharbour and Albion Park host Kiama in the second last round of the competition.
