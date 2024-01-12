Illawarra Mercury
Missing 27-year-old man could be in the Royal National Park

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
January 12 2024 - 11:47am
Matthew Krakouer, also known as Matthew Scott, 27, was last seen on Wednesday, January 10. Picture by NSW Police
Matthew Krakouer, also known as Matthew Scott, 27, was last seen on Wednesday, January 10. Picture by NSW Police

Police are appealing for help to find a missing 27-year-old man who could be in the Royal National Park.

