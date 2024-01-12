Missing 27-year-old man could be in the Royal National Park

Police are appealing for help to find a missing 27-year-old man who could be in the Royal National Park.
Matthew Krakouer, also known as Matthew Scott, was last seen on Wednesday, January 10, and his family and police hold serious concerns for his welfare.
Matthew is described as being of Aboriginal/Torres Strait Islander Appearance, about 165cm to 175cm tall, with a thin build, black hair and brown eyes.
The Engadine man is known to frequent the Royal National Park, Engadine, Waterloo, Sutherland, and surrounding train lines.
People are urged not to approach Matthew if you see him, or have information about his location, and to instead contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
