Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Green thumbs look to grow free, fresh produce for Oak Flats community

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated January 12 2024 - 4:40pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Cook, Tehani Dimond , Nerida Wallice and John Davey at the community garden in Hippisley Park, Oak Flats. Picture by Sylvia Liber
Anna Cook, Tehani Dimond , Nerida Wallice and John Davey at the community garden in Hippisley Park, Oak Flats. Picture by Sylvia Liber

A group of green thumbs hope a new community garden in Oak Flats will not only give residents fresh, healthy produce but the chance to build relationships with their neighbours as well.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.