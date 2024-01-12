Green thumbs look to grow free, fresh produce for Oak Flats community

A group of green thumbs hope a new community garden in Oak Flats will not only give residents fresh, healthy produce but the chance to build relationships with their neighbours as well.
The Oak Flats Community Garden Association signed a 12-month trial lease with Shellharbour City Council in December for the use of Hippisley Park in Fisher Street.
So far the fledgling garden contains eight beds, but there are plans to put in several more down the track and even a bush tucker garden.
Oak Flats Community Garden Association secretary Anna Cook explained why this park was an ideal location.
"It's nice and close to the shops, so people going to the shops to get a few things... can come in and see if there's anything they need, to save them buying it," Mrs Cook said.
With cost of living pressures, she said, such a garden offered a chance to support people who might be struggling by giving them access to free - and healthy - food.
"We have a lot of older people and we have new young families moving in," Mrs Cook said.
"Something like this is an opportunity for older people and young families to meet each other."
The garden will be cared for and managed by the association, which will soon offer membership to residents, but the food it produces will be available to anyone in the community.
The garden is the brainchild of Tehani Dimond, who got together a group of like-minded residents to make the idea a reality.
Mrs Cook said the project had the support of a number of local organisations, including the Oak Flats Garden Club (a member of whom was on the association's executive) and the Oak Flats Scouting Association.
Ratha's Place Cafe, which employed people with intellectual disability, was interested in using the garden to educate people on growing food, she said, and Oak Flats Primary School had shown interest.
A $5000 grant from Bendigo Bank funded the first garden beds, and Shellharbour councillor John Davey helped progress the proposal through the council.
Mayor Chris Homer said the Oak Flats garden and its value to the community aligned with the objectives of the council's new community gardens strategy and community gardening policy.
Cr Homer said social inclusion, mental health and connection to food sources were also highly beneficial for the community as well.
The council approved the trial licence following a community consultation period, feedback from which Cr Homer said was mostly positive.
"The majority of feedback received during the consultation period was positive including activation of underutilised space and the garden's potential to increase community culture and engagement," he said.
He said comments about noise, access and public use of the park, maintenance of the garden and extra seating considerations had been addressed in the conditions of the trial licence.
The Oak Flats Community Garden Association is organising a community open day on Sunday, February 4.
Anyone interested in getting involved in the garden or following its progress can find more information through the Facebook group at facebook.com/groups/491687582963182.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.