The Mercury in 2021: Kiama serves as inspiration for author Alan Baxter

Kiama served as inspiration for a new book from Jamberoo horror/fantasy writer Alan Baxter.
Called The Gulp, the self-published book - Baxter's 50th - was a collection of five separate stories "but by the end of it you see how they all tie together".
All the stories are set in the same fictional town but Baxter said the inspiration was very close to home.
"Readers will recognise the layout of the town is very similar to Kiama, although the location is described as much further south," Baxter said.
"This fictional harbour town, surrounded by bush on the Far South Coast of NSW, called Gulpepper, but everyone calls it The Gulp because it has a habit of swallowing people."
It follows on from his recent work The Roo, which the author described as a "crazy, Gonzo horror novella about a killer kangaroo decimating an outback town".
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.