Feeling hot and sweaty? It's not the Illawarra's humidity, it's the dew point

Hair gone frizzy, having problems sleeping or just feeling frazzled? You're not alone.
It's been humid this week in the Illawarra, and while the region didn't break humidity records like Sydney did, it's still been pretty uncomfortable.
Humidity is measured by a parameter called dew point, the dew point is expressed in degrees Celsius.
The higher the dew point, the more humid it feels.
Under five degrees on the dew point scale feels very dry, 5-10 is dry, and 10-15 degrees is comfortable.
With a dew point of 15-20 degrees it'll starting to feel muggy for some people; but at 20-24 it's muggy and quite uncomfortable.
Once it reaches 24 or more you can expect to it to feel "oppressive, uncomfortable for most, possible heat stress issues" the Bureau of Meteorology states.
This week the dew point reached 23, the second highest on the humidity scale, in Bellambi and Albion Park, and 21 in Kiama.
The highest dew point on record at Albion Park and Kiama is 25, they were recorded in 2017 and 2018 respectively.
Long-term weather data was unavailable for Bellambi when the Mercury spoke to Weatherzone on Friday, January 12.
"It's been one to two degrees about normal for this time of year," Weatherzone meteorologist Yoska Hernandez said.
In warm, sultry weather, moisture in the air can impede your body's ability to cool down, the Bureau of Meteorology's website states.
"One of the ways your body cools itself is by the evaporation of moisture from your skin," it said.
"When the air is moist, this process slows down-and you feel hotter for longer. So the higher the dew point, the longer it takes for your body to cool itself."
