UniActive launches own futsal comp after demise of Uni Futsal

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
January 13 2024 - 8:00am
UniActive has launched its own futsal competition, weeks after informing a private provider the Sports Hub was not available. Picture by Adam McLean
UOW Pulse has quietly established its own futsal competition, to run out of the UOW Sports Hub, weeks after telling a private operator that had organised a competition there for 15 years that the space was unavailable due to the university's requirement for the space for "major events".

