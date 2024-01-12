UniActive launches own futsal comp after demise of Uni Futsal

UOW Pulse has quietly established its own futsal competition, to run out of the UOW Sports Hub, weeks after telling a private operator that had organised a competition there for 15 years that the space was unavailable due to the university's requirement for the space for "major events".
During the holiday period, the website of UniActive - the sports arm of student services organisation UOW Pulse - was updated with a new "sport competitions" section.
From January, students and community members have the option to sign up for a men's or mixed futsal competition run out of the UOW Sports Hub on Wednesday evenings starting in late February and running until May, for $750 per team.
As of January 12, the competition has not been advertised on UniActive's social media accounts, nor those associated with UOW Pulse.
Budget-conscious futsal players will have to act quickly, however, with early bird pricing ending on January 31, after which the registration fee rises to $850.
"The decision by UOW Pulse to offer a futsal competition to students came after Uni Futsal was unable to come to an agreement for the use of facilities. The UOW Pulse competition has been scheduled to fit around the availability of the space," a UOW Pulse spokesperson said.
"UOW Pulse has previously offered basketball, volleyball, badminton, squash and touch football competitions."
The new competition comes as UOW Pulse and the long-running privately operated Uni Futsal could not come to an agreement regarding a 2024 season, after 15 years hosting a competition in the Sports Hub.
In an email advising Uni Futsal's owner Doug Woodiwiss that it could not go ahead this year, a UniActive manager told the organisation that the reason why no suitable space could be found was that UOW has requested to use the Sports Hub for "major events".
The UniActive manager flagged graduations, the Indigenous Games and a potential agreement with the Illawarra South Coast Blaze netball team as taking precedence.
Uni Futsal had requested to use all three courts at the Sports Hub between 6 and 9pm on Mondays and two courts between 6.30 and 9pm on Wednesdays from February 19 to July 24.
"With the limited space available to conduct your competitions we regret to inform you we can no longer accommodate your requested booking times," the UOW Pulse manager told Mr Woodiwiss in an email seen by the Mercury.
Until 2024, private organisations such as Uni Futsal had operated social competitions open to UOW students and members of the community. In addition to Uni Futsal, a private operator runs a mixed-gender netball competition and a separate private provider runs a basketball competition out of the Sports Hub.
The two other private providers continue to operate this year.
Other sports competitions at the Sports Hub have been run by UOW clubs and societies which operate with the support of UOW Pulse, while the mezzanine level of the Sports Hub is also used as a training area for elite athletes, including the St George Illawarra Dragons, the NSW Institute of Sport and the Illawarra Academy of Sport.
Now, however, UOW Pulse has signalled its intention to run sports competitions of its own.
In addition to futsal, UniActive managers have flagged an appetite for running a basketball, volleyball, badminton, touch football, tennis, ultimate [Frisbee] and squash competition as a way to generate revenue.
In 2022, the last year for which an annual report is available, UOW Pulse posted a $3 million loss. The result was affected by fewer students on campus, however the not-for-profit registered charity which is wholly owned by UOW posted a slim profit of $492,673 in 2021, another year heavily impacted by COVID.
"We are in the business to run all competitive competitions on campus to ensure we are generating enough revenue on behalf of UOW Pulse and this will not change as I see this as the future for UniActive," the UniActive manager said in an email seen by the Mercury.
Students have expressed disappointment with the way the Uni Futsal competition has come to an end.
Wollongong Undergraduate Student Association (WUSA) president Jessica Wallace expressed confusion that graduations and exams would preclude the futsal competition from operating.
"The graduations have always occurred around and in the Sports Hub, but in saying that the graduations run two times a year, and set up takes about four days, so I don't see the reason to shut down a comp completely," she said.
The Sports Hub was originally built after UOW received a $4.6 million grant from the Commonwealth under the Voluntary Student Unionism Transition Fund. The Fund was set up when mandatory student unionism was abolished in Australia under the Howard government to provide facilities for students that would have previously been funded from student union contributions.
WUSA general secretary Ela Akyol said given this history, the priority should be ensuring the facility is available for students to play sport.
"It's a sports hall, it should be used for students' sport."
Note: The author was a Uni Futsal participant between 2021 and 2023.
