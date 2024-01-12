Illawarra Mercury
Premier League veteran Rick Goodchild inks new deal with Wollongong Olympic

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
January 12 2024 - 2:08pm
Rick Goodchild (left) celebrates after scoring a penalty for Wollongong Olympic last season. Picture by Anna Warr
Rick Goodchild (left) celebrates after scoring a penalty for Wollongong Olympic last season. Picture by Anna Warr

Matt Bailey's 2024 Premier League squad continues to take shape after Wollongong Olympic on Friday announced that Rick Goodchild had signed a contract extension.

