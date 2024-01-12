Premier League veteran Rick Goodchild inks new deal with Wollongong Olympic

Matt Bailey's 2024 Premier League squad continues to take shape after Wollongong Olympic on Friday announced that Rick Goodchild had signed a contract extension.
The news - which came via Olympic's social media - continues a big week of re-signings at the club, with captain Chris Price and defenders Brendan Low and Josh Alcorn also inking fresh deals in the past seven days to remain in the sky blue.
Olympic also announced on Wednesday that they had snared Coniston's 2023 premiership-winning skipper Lukas Stergiou for this season.
Goodchild has enjoyed plenty of success in recent years at Olympic since moving over from fellow Premier League club Corrimal, with highlights including winning the 2022 IPL grand final against rivals Wollongong United.
"Veteran midfielder Rick Goodchild has penned another year at Olympic, looking to add to his incredible resume in sky blue," Olympic wrote in a statement.
"Goodchild is a natural playmaker, who's experience and ability to control a game making him a deadly weapon on the pitch. A prolific attacking midfielder, Goodchild is known for his cool demeanour on the pitch exemplified by his terrific conversion rate from the penalty spot.
"He will be looking to bring home some more silverware during 2024."
