'Keep walking' Fernhill man's threats to witness in betting teacher hearing

A Fernhill man has pleaded guilty to intimidating a witness who was to give evidence in the matter of Phil Saunders, a Wollongong high school teacher accused of running a tipping competition out of his year 12 classroom.
Milos Dobre, 48, pleaded guilty to one charge of use intimidation or violence to unlawfully influence a person in Wollongong Local Court on Friday, January 12.
A set of agreed facts tendered to the court outline that Dobre was drinking with Saunders and another man at the Figtree Hotel on October 22, 2022, a week after Saunders' first court hearing.
Another man who was due to give evidence in the hearing was also at the pub and left to avoid Saunders.
Saunders has pleaded not guilty to gambling with minors, indecently touching a student and intimidating a fellow teacher. His matters are yet to be resolved.
That man did not know Dobre.
As the man was leaving the pub, Dobre - beer in hand - saw him and followed him out to the beer garden and yelled at him.
"Hey mate, where you going? Come back and have another beer."
Dobre repeated himself before the man turned around, realising it was him who was being yelled at.
According to court documents Dobre appeared to be gesturing towards Arthur, before he screamed, "Yeah, you c---, come back."
The man walked away again before Dobre again yelled at him, saying, twice, "Keep walking as you're a dead man walking".
Court documents state the man felt intimidated as a result.
Later that day, the man contacted a police officer about what had occurred, believing the intimidation and the Saunders hearing were related.
In May 2023, the man gave evidence in Saunders' second court hearing. On May 30, Dobre attended Wollongong Courthouse in support of Saunders, not knowing that the man he yelled at in the Figtree Hotel would be giving evidence that day.
Walking into the court room, the man recognised Dobre's voice and told the police officer in charge, before looking at Dobre to confirm it was him.
The police officer spoke with Dobre who left the Courthouse before the man gave evidence.
Dobre was arrested later that day.
Appearing on behalf of Dobre, barrister Stephen Dayeian entered guilty pleas before Magistrate Geraldine Beattie, and a date in March was set for his sentencing.
