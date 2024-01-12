Illawarra Mercury
'Keep walking' Fernhill man's threats to witness in betting teacher hearing

Connor Pearce
Connor Pearce
January 12 2024 - 3:16pm
Milos Dobre leaves Wollongong Court after pleading guilty. Picture by ACM
A Fernhill man has pleaded guilty to intimidating a witness who was to give evidence in the matter of Phil Saunders, a Wollongong high school teacher accused of running a tipping competition out of his year 12 classroom.

