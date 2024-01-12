Wollongong's 40+ crew serve up lifelong friends and quality banter

Kanahooka woman Karen Culley grabs a tennis racket and calls out to the three people standing beside the Corrimal tennis court.
It's a Thursday afternoon which means it's time for the weekly social tennis game for an over-40s social group.
"I found like everyone really supports each other and makes some great friendships," Ms Culley said.
The Wollongong 40+ Get Out and Have Fun Club Inc. is organised through the Meetup app and website.
The team keeps an eye out for any newcomers as Ms Cullen starts the first serve.
She joined the group eight years ago and enjoys that there isn't a level of commitment or obligation expected to attend events.
"If I don't feel like playing tennis, I just take my name off I don't go and there are no questions asked. I don't have to answer to anyone," she said.
The 55-year-old has made lifelong friends and organised the weekly tennis event within the group.
"Getting to know different types of people and their backgrounds and where they've come from, their story. It's very interesting and I've learned a lot from that," she said.
The group regularly meets across the Illawarra for events such as tennis, walks, swimming, kayaking, camping, and dinners.
They were founded in 2015 and now have about 560 members including singles and couples.
President of the group John Gill said the aim is for like-minded people over the age of 40 to hang out and have fun together.
"It's just a great opportunity to get out and do things without having to worry about finding people for a start," Mr Gill said.
Dapto man Ron Bryant joined the group about nine months ago to get involved in the regular tennis, walking basketball and walking soccer games.
The 66-year-old said there's no downside to joining the group.
"It's friendly, it's outdoors, it's healthy [and] you get a sense of belonging," Mr Bryant said.
"There's a bit of competition that goes on which is fun as well you learn new skills [and] you meet new people."
The group has a $10 per annum membership fee.
