Coles will sell Australia Day merch, but three major retailers opt out

While another major retailer has opted not to sell Australia Day merchandise, Coles has announced it will continue to do so ahead of January 26.
Aldi has followed major retailers Woolworths and Kmart in ditching Australia Day paraphernalia ahead of celebrations later this month.
The German-owned supermarket chain confirmed its Australia Day Special Buys catalogue will not return in 2024.
Some stores will also be operating under reduced trading hours due to the public holiday.
Coles, meanwhile, announced it would continue to roll-out its Australia Day merchandise as planned.
However it emphasised the "small range" and emphasised timely sports events over the late January period.
"We are stocking a small range of Australian-themed summer entertaining merchandise throughout January which is popular with our customers for sporting events such as the cricket and tennis, as well as for the Australia Day weekend," a spokesperson said.
It comes days after Woolworths announced it would no longer be stocking merchandise celebrating January 26 in store, aside from the flag which is available year-round.
The supermarket giant declined to comment on the reasons behind the change.
A Woolworths Group spokesperson confirmed online retailer MyDeal, which is owned by the same company, will sell merchandise online, but nothing will be available from physical stores.
"While Australian flags are sold within BIG W all year round, we don't have any additional themed merchandise available to purchase in-store in our supermarkets or Big W ahead of Australia Day," a spokesperson said.
"There has been a gradual decline in demand for Australia Day merchandise from our stores over recent years.
At the same time there's been broader discussion about 26 January and what it means to different parts of the community."
The move attracted criticism from Federal Opposition Leader Peter Dutton, who slammed the supermarket giant and called for a Woolworths boycott.
In 2023, retail giant Kmart announced it would abandon Australia Day-specific items in a bid to be more inclusive.
Other major Australian brands like Telstra and Channel 10 have given employees the option to take the public holiday on another date.
Tennis Australia has also made the move to abandon Australia Day celebrations on January 26, instead standing in solidarity with Indigenous people.
