Man dies after crashing into tree near Gerroa

A man has died after crashing his car into a tree near Gerroa on Friday morning.
Emergency services were called to the scene on Crooked River Road just before 10am on Friday, January 12, following reports a vehicle had left the road and hit a tree.
Paramedics treated the 60-year-old driver at the scene and took him to Shoalhaven Hospital, but he later died.
Officers with the Lake Illawarra Police District have begun investigating the circumstances of the crash.
A report will be prepared for the coroner.
Anyone with information on the crash should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
It comes just days after two other deaths involving vehicles.
On the night of Wednesday, January 10 basketball coach Scott Balsar was killed in a head-on crash in Bomaderry.
Earlier that same day, a 21-year-old man died when he crashed his trail bike into a tree in bushland at Yerriyong, south-west of Nowra.
