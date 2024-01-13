Shell Cove dancer tested to her limits in Amazon Prime series Dance Life

Shell Cove woman Tiana Vassallo is determined to walk out of the new Prime series Dance Life as an in-demand dancer.
The 20-year-old will soon grace television screens across the world to show us exactly what she's capable of and she's not afraid of a little criticism.
"Make me cry, make me go home and cry, it only makes me want it more," she said.
"I love being in the studio and being yelled at ... it starts a fire in me."
The Amazon Prime original series is about a group of students battling through their final year of training at the elite Sydney dance studio Brent Street.
Getting a place at Brent Street was always a dream for Miss Vassallo who has been dancing since she was two-years-old.
The determined dancer didn't really have the time to be a normal teenager, devoting every spare minute to training in a dance studio.
In year 7 she combined distance education with three hours of dance per day.
"I was always around dancers [growing up], and I don't drink just because I just don't like the taste of it, I've never really had the party life, I never had a boyfriend like my whole life was dancing."
Her mum Carla Vassallo said Tiana loves jazz dance and has wanted a career in the industry since she was young
"She's very determined ... this has been her dream since she was eight-years-old," Carla Vassallo said.
Throughout Dance Life, the group of students work towards their end-of-year grad performance in the hope of securing an agent and professional dancer's future.
Despite the fierce competitiveness in the series, Miss Vassallo said there's so much room in the industry for different career options.
"Whilst we're all in competition it's also great to just support each other because eventually we're all going to be out in the industry fighting like all together," she said.
"When I have a goal I will stop at nothing to achieve it but in saying that I am always supportive of my friends and like want them to succeed."
Her advice to any aspiring Illawarra dancers is to not give up.
"There is something for everyone in this industry and as long as you work hard, and you put your heart and soul into it it's going to happen for you."
Dance Life will exclusively premiere on Prime Video on Friday, January 19.
