Get along and honk: grand street parade on Saturday

Musicians from near and far will bring their skills to Wollongong's CBD on Saturday.
Many have already been involved in workshops but will all join forces, professional and amateur alike for Saturday's final day.
The Grand Parade, with its unique symphony of sound, will wind its way from Globe Lane through Crown Street Mall to the Arts Precinct, near Wollongong Town Hall.
One of the key components of the parade - and the festival - is the Kids Honk Band, presented by Wollongong Conservatorium of Music.
"This year in the ninth festival and the biggest kids band ever with 81 students registered," HONK! Oz Street music festival director David Rooney explained.
"The Junkadelic Brass Band from Perth are working with the band during the festival.
"These workshops are about using the skills you have to make music - regardless of where you are up to."
And that's the joy of Honk - performing, collaborating and making music, he said.
After the parade, concerts will continue throughout the day in the Wollongong Arts Precinct plus in and around the Town Hall.
Kids Honk will play at the 4pm official opening and after that expect an afternoon and evening of music mayhem - from the Curious Rendition Orchestra to the Riff Raff Radical Marching Band, Femme Fatales and WollCon dual quintents led by Ilija Gjorgievski and Hamish Turnbull as well as the con's Jazz Band.
