New parking time limits to come into force at four Wollongong beaches

If you want spend the whole day at Austinmer, Port Kembla or Wollongong's City Beach, this weekend is your last chance to make use of unlimited parking nearby.
From Monday, January 15, Wollongong council will bring in new four hour parking limits, along with a two hour limited at Bald Hill in Stanwell Park, and will issue fines to drivers who overstay in those beach car parks.
According to the council's traffic committee minutes, all the changes except for the four hour limit being brought in at Flagstaff Point's tiered car park - presumably a year-round change - will be a "summer trial" until April 2024.
The council floated the new parking time limits in mid-2023, to try and improve access and turnover at the busy beaches.
"On a hot summer's day, parking can get tricky at some of our foreshore locations and so we're taking this step and introducing timed unpaid parking to better improve access for everyone to our foreshore areas,'' Lord Mayor Gordon Bradbery said.
"We've considered the spaces we know that are prone to parking congestion, thanks to their popularity, and put this measure in place."
So far, the plan has received a mixed response, with some agreeing it would help free up spots for residents to use the beach by stopping tourists from staying all day.
Other argued locals should be exempt from the time limits, while some people, including Mercury reader Dean Bragg, questioned why the council should decide "how long people are allowed to stay at the beach".
"That is ridiculous It takes a lot for families to get to the beach and set up, then to be told they have to leave or get a fine," Karen Hagarty wrote on social media.
"Council does not own any beaches the people who use them do."
But others welcomed to introduction of the time limits, noting there were numerous other beaches without time limits people could visit or urging people to use other means of transport.
"It also means it'll be easier to find a parking spot in these areas in summer, if you want to park all day for free you can still go to most parking lots around our 17 beaches (or ride a bicycle if you're able to)," Lise Chesnais said.
The council said its parking officers would be out over the summer months to issue fines regarding the new time limits and parking restrictions.
Cr Bradbery said the changes would be monitored to see "whether or not they've improved parking availability and turnover in places like Austinmer, Port Kembla and in Wollongong.''
He said there would also be improvements to signage to advise people to only park in bays at some locations, like Bellambi boat ramp.
"Carparks can be challenging spaces and our focus is always on safety," he said.
"We want our community to be safe as they move through a car park whether driving or walking to or from their vehicle.
"This is why its important people park in the marked bays, and it's not a free-for-all. Those bays are marked for safety, for sightlines and so that other people can also access the space.''
The council parking changes include:
