Check out the noise and colour of Wollongong's annual HONK! Oz Grand Parade

It felt eerily quiet in Crown Street Mall after the HONK! Oz parade had passed through, an absence of booming drums and tooting horns leaving the shopping strip still and baking in the Saturday afternoon heat.
It had come alive at 12.30, as the rainbow flags, protest signs, dancers and instruments started up their cacophony in Globe Lane, attracting spectators as they traversed the mall for the annual music festival's Grand Parade.
Colourful, joyful and noisy, the parade stopped hundreds of people as it made its way down Crown Street towards the Arts Precinct, where the festival was set to continue into Saturday night.
Based on United States' street music festivals of the same name, Wollongong's HONK Oz has been running for almost a decade and is a celebration of music and social activism.
Alongside the performers, Wollongong's Knitting Nannas Against Greed and the Rising Tide group flew flags calling for renewable energy and climate action.
A highlight this year was the large contingent of young performers from the Kids Honk Band, presented by Wollongong Conservatorium of Music.
"This year in the ninth festival and the biggest kids band ever with 81 students registered," HONK! Oz Street music festival director David Rooney explained.
Check out the full gallery of images by Adam McLean:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.