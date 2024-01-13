Shellharbour community groups urged to apply for funds from pokie tax-break scheme

Shellharbour community groups and organisations are being encouraged to apply for the ClubGRANTS funding scheme, which allows clubs to receive tax breaks by directing some of their pokies revenue to social causes.
The scheme is a state-wide initiative between NSW Government and clubs and is designed to provide more than $100 million each year for projects and services that contribute to the wellbeing of their local communities.
However, last year it came under fire when new data showed the money directed by clubs into their own operations and affiliated organisations outstripped the cash given to community groups.
In the Illawarra, sports organisations run by clubs - and clubs themselves - were by far the region's biggest winners with the amount given to club-associated sports, community sports and club facilities outstripping those given to charity.
The clubs are allowed to donate to themselves this under the rules of the community grants program, which gives them a 1.85 per cent tax discount on poker machine profits over $1 million.
The program is now under review by the NSW Government.
This week, Shellharbour City Mayor Chris Homer has praised the grants scheme and the clubs involved and urged community groups to put up their hand for funds.
"The ClubGRANTS financial assistance enables community groups to provide their ongoing services and support to our residents," he said.
"With cost-of-living pressures impacting our community - especially vulnerable households - I am proud that Council is once again coordinating this program.
"It is also wonderful that our local clubs are once again giving back to the Shellharbour community."
Shellharbour council is coordinating the Category 1 funding round, which is targeted at community welfare and social services, community development, health services and employment assistance activities, and other projects aimed at easing the cost of living for low income and disadvantaged residents.
Participating clubs include Albion Park Bowling Club, Albion Park RSL, Oak Flats Bowling and Recreation Club, The Shellharbour Club, Warilla Bowls and Recreation Club, and Warilla Sports Club.
In 2022-23 the biggest grants given by these clubs to community organisations included a $45,000 grant to Southern Youth and Family Services, $30,000 for the Illawarra Drug Awareness Group and $25,000 to Lifeline South Coast.
Funding applications for the next round of grants open 1 February and close at the end of May.
A free community information session about the Category 1 funding round will be held at the Shellharbour Civic Centre on February 6, to provide details about the funding, an introduction to the application process and Shellharbour ClubGRANTS priorities.
To register, visit: https://shellharbourclubgrants2024.eventbrite.com.au
