Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Shellharbour community groups urged to apply for funds from pokie tax-break scheme

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
January 13 2024 - 3:41pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shellharbour City Mayor Chris Homer has praised the grants scheme and the clubs involved and urged community groups to put up their hand for funds.
Shellharbour City Mayor Chris Homer has praised the grants scheme and the clubs involved and urged community groups to put up their hand for funds.

Shellharbour community groups and organisations are being encouraged to apply for the ClubGRANTS funding scheme, which allows clubs to receive tax breaks by directing some of their pokies revenue to social causes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate McIlwain

Kate McIlwain

Journalist

For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.