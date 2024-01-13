Azzopardi edges past Browning to claim Illawarra Track Classic sprint

Camden flyer Josh Azzopardi has kicked off an Olympic year in impressive fashion, upstaging Australia's fastest man Rohan Browning to claim the 100m sprint at Saturday's Illawarra Track Classic.
A healthy crowd gathered at Kerryn McCann Athletic Centre to catch a glimpse of Browning in action, but it was his Commonwealth Games 4x100m relay teammate that got off to flyer and held on to clock a wind-assisted 10.06.
It was enough edge ahead of Browning by just two one hundredths of a second and put a 2023 plagued by hamstring issues firmly in the rear-view for the 24-year-old Paris aspirant.
"I came up at halfway and, to be honest, I was thinking 'holy shit, I'm in front here'," Azzopardi said.
"It was good to have my top-end speed come through at the back-end of the race as well. It's my first hundred of the year and Rohan's been one of the most-wanted scalps for my whole career so it was good to get him.
"It's the fastest I've run all conditions. Obviously it was wind-assisted, but it's in the legs now. It's closer to that sub-10 so we just keep moving forward now. Training's been going awesome as well.
"I've been using some new devices and new training techniques and it's paying off at the moment. We've still got two-three months of the season to go, this is only the start, so we'll just keep going forward again."
In the earlier women's race, Aussie sprint queen Ella Connolly's 11.27 was just 0.02 off her personal best in a strong start to her own push at Paris. Tokyo Olympian and local hope Sarah Carli claimed her heat in a time of 11.76, fourth fastest overall.
Representing Kembla Joggers, Carli and clubmates wore black armbands in mourning the tragic loss of club member and passionate athlete Lachlan 'Lochie' Haining earlier this week.
