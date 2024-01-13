Family of dead Nowra gunman say police acted to 'best of their ability'

A grieving family of a man shot dead by police after a siege outside a Nowra medical centre say his death is a failure of Australia's mental health system.
Alexander Pinnock, 34, was killed after being shot by multiple officers following a two hour stand off outside a Nowra medical centre on January 11, during which he attempted to take his doctor and three others hostage.
"What happened yesterday demonstrates a failure within the various systems in our community designed to help and support those who struggle with mental illness," the Pinnock family statement read.
"We wish to express our sadness and regret that all those affected by this incident yesterday afternoon."
His family also paid tribute to officers for risking their personal safety in a bid to keep the public safe.
"First and foremost our thoughts and prayers are with the medical centre staff, doctors and patients who were thrust into a terrifying and life-changing situation through no fault of their own," the Pinnock family said in a statement.
Although the incident is still undergoing an investigation and a complete picture of exactly what happened is unclear, we are confident that the men and women of the NSW Police Force acted to the best of their ability."
"We are thankful for the bravery shown by the officers who risked their own personal safety for the safety of the community."
Pinnock was convicted in April after posing as a lawyer, claiming to have dealt with more than 50 clients and up to $1 million in legal fees.
The court heard he'd paid $500 for a fake degree from the non-existent Charleston State University.
According to his family, Pinnock had struggled for a long time "with significant mental health issues".
Pinnock's psychiatrist confirmed he'd been hospitalised for schizophrenia, and suffered from "delusional ideations".
He was spared jail and instead fined $3500 and put on a community corrections order.
