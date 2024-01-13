Illawarra Mercury
Family of dead Nowra gunman say police acted to 'best of their ability'

By Staff Reporters
January 13 2024 - 8:30pm
Alexander Stuart Pinnock, 34, was shot dead by police in Nowra on Wednesday.
A grieving family of a man shot dead by police after a siege outside a Nowra medical centre say his death is a failure of Australia's mental health system.

