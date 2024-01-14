Illawarra Mercury
Skaal to that! Illawarra Danish club wave flags for Princess Mary

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated January 14 2024 - 4:51pm, first published 4:22pm
Members of the Danish Club Australia celebrating the proclamation of Crown Prince Frederik and Princess Mary of Denmark at a High Tea lunch at the Integral Energy Park. Picture by Adam McLean
Members of the Danish Club Australia celebrating the proclamation of Crown Prince Frederik and Princess Mary of Denmark at a High Tea lunch at the Integral Energy Park. Picture by Adam McLean

As Denmark prepared to welcome a new king and queen to the throne, chants of 'Skaal!' rang through a Dapto park to celebrate the world's first Australian-born monarch.

