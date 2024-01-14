Skaal to that! Illawarra Danish club wave flags for Princess Mary

As Denmark prepared to welcome a new king and queen to the throne, chants of 'Skaal!' rang through a Dapto park to celebrate the world's first Australian-born monarch.
Princess Mary will be the first Australian to become Queen, when her husband Prince Frederik is proclaimed king in Copenhagen.
His mother, 83-year-old Queen Margrethe, shocked the world when she revealed during her annual New Year's Eve speech that she would abdicate.
She spent 51 years in power, making her Europe's longest-serving monarch.
The momentous occasion brought members of the Danish Club Australia, co-founded by Unanderra's Nikolaj Nielsen, out for their first gathering since the pandemic.
"We're all very happy about it," Connie Nielsen said at the Integral Energy Park on Sunday, where a spread of Danish food was laid out on a table.
While the group were sad to see Queen Margrethe step down, they were all eager to celebrate Princess Mary and Prince Frederik, who met at the Slip Inn pub during the 2000 Sydney Olympics.
The couple dated long distance for a year, with Frederik secretly travelling to Australia before Princess Mary moved to Copenhagen to study the Danish language.
Danish woman Karina Woodward, who moved to Woonona in 2006, spoke adoringly of the Queen. She recalled watching her brother in the Royal Guard, and seeing the Queen on the streets.
"She is extremely popular, because she is the most graceful person you could ever imagine. She is very, very smart," she said of Queen Margarethe.
As for Princess Mary, "There's so much class. She seems to be a a warm and honest person," Ms Woodward said.
The group prepared their own song to celebrate the occasion, waving their flags and shouting: "Skaal to that!"
The proclamation will begin just after 11:30pm AEDT and 1:30pm in Copenhagen.
Princess Mary and Prince Frederik married in May 2004 and gave birth to four children.
Since becoming a royal, Princess Mary has worked with various charities and is advocates for helping migrants. She has won Denmark over through her dedication to royal duty.
Danish Club Australia's song lyrics: Salute to Queen Margrethe!
We're the Danish Club Australia yes we are
And we're singing for our Queen Margrethe
Loved by all the Danish lands
Her reign has sure been grand
We'll cheer and raise a glass for her, Hurrah!
Skaal Dronning Margrethe
Hurrah hurrah hurrah!
We used to all be Vikings that's a fact
But we've given up the pillage and the axe...
Now we're never ever scary
We're like Frederick and Mary
May they long reign over Danmark - Skaal to that!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.