Illawarra in for a grey week as clouds, showers settle in

The Illawarra can expect a grey few days ahead as showers settle in, with last week's humidity set to ease, according to weather gurus.
Storm cells over the Christmas period caused flash flooding in some parts of the region, with a Kiama caravan park copping the brunt of it, resulting in the rescue of a family stuck in knee-deep water.
After some humidity and sunshine that packed out beaches across the Illawarra on Saturday, the region is now set to enter another drizzly week.
From Monday to Wednesday, the Bureau of Meteorology predicts an 80 to 95 per cent chance of rainfall, with showers easing into next weekend.
Senior meteorologist at the bureau, Angus Hines, said between 15 and 40 millimetres is expected on Monday, with the rest of the week tipped to be "persistently wet".
"Showers by their nature do come and go, so it's not going to be constant," he said.
"What we're looking at is quite a grey couple of days ... pushing into the middle of the week it will brighten up somewhat."
Mr Hines said residents can expect humidity levels to settle after a muggy week, with temperatures set to drop to the early and mid twenties.
"We're looking at a high of 22 degrees in Wollongong for Monday and across the district," he said.
"Through the middle of the week, temperatures stay in about the mid-twenties, so notably cooler than what was last week, and that humidity has come down a shade as well."
Mr Hines said severe thunderstorms aren't predicted for next week.
"We're looking at run of the mill, regular showers which will just top up those rainfall totals," he said.
The bureau has also issued a strong marine wind warning for the Illawarra Coast on Sunday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.