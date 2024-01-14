Wollongong take top spot after University collapse to Dapto

University skipper Angus Cumming was left nursing a "surreal" feeling after a middle-order collapse saw his side fall four runs short of victory against Dapto on Saturday, the loss surrendering top of the ladder.
After winning the toss and electing to bowl, Uni looked to be cruising towards Dapto's 185 after Luke Huard (40) and Ryan Kurtz (80) put on 113 runs to take their side to 2/129 at the fall of the second wicket.
In had the hosts in the box seat before losing the next eight wickets for just 52 runs, with Dapto's Patrick Hammond claiming seven of the eight scalps for a figures of 7/20 off nine overs.
It saw the hosts fall four runs short of victory, all out for 181 off 42.3 overs. It spoiled a return to University Oval for the first time this campaign, with Cumming saying it was "hard to find the words" to describe the fade out.
"We were in the box seat for most of the day and then the space of 10 overs just completely lost it," Cumming said.
"It was a very strange and surreal feeling as all those wickets were falling. You don't want to dwell on it too much.
"We weren't particularly happy with the way that we bowled and fielded, but to be able to keep them to 180 given that we didn't play nearly our best, we thought we were pretty good chance.
"Obviously Luke Huard and Ryan Kurtz batted really, really well to put us in a position to win that game and we couldn't back them up, which was a real shame."
It surrendered top spot on the ladder, but with seven of their remaining eight game coming at University Oval, Cumming said it's a performance his side can't dwell on.
"We spoke a lot yesterday about feeling the disappointment in the change rooms, but we're not going to sit in it," Cumming said.
"There's obviously lessons to be learned from the game. We've said quite a lot of times this season, we haven't played our best and we've managed to find ways to win, which is a quality we're pretty excited to have in the team this season.
"Once again we obviously didn't play our best so to get within three runs, I think we can still take some positives out of that game in that we can get so close without playing anywhere near to a hundred per cent.
"It'll be a big week of grind for the boys at training and we'll be looking to come out firing again next Saturday. We need to try and regain the momentum that we were building towards the end of last year as quickly as possible.
"When those games start coming together where everything starts going right, I think we'll put some imposing scores on."
It was enough for Wollongong to leapfrog Uni on the ladder after an impressive 104 not-out from Nathan Loveday spurred the new competition leaders to a 153-run win over Balgownie at North Dalton Park.
After winning the toss and electing to bat, Toby Dodds and Loveday put on 139 runs for the fourth wicket, Dodds notching 88 runs of 95 deliveries before falling caught-and-bowled to Dean Watson.
Set 299 for victory, Brett Leonard played a lone hand for Balgownie with 52 runs of 92 balls, Lachlan Neich's 16 not-out the next best innings as the visitors fell for 145 off 46.3 overs.
Elsewhere, an unbeaten 106 from Bailey Abela saw Wests reel in Corrimal's total of 186 in just 36.4 overs at Ziems Park, Kyle Brockley doing the first-inning damage with the ball to finish with 3/31 off eight overs.
Half centuries to Jack Yates and Hamza Maqbool helped Port Kembla to a 26-run win over IPCC, while Northern Districts chased down Kiera's 124 with nine overs to spare at Hollymount Park.
South Coast Cricket
Wins don't come for dominant than The Rail's 10-wicket victory over Albion Park on Saturday.
After losing the toss and being handed the ball, The Rail needed just 34.4 overs to have their cross-town rivals all-out for 68. Adam Ison finished with a stunning 3/3 off 7.4 overs, while Dylan Rae had 4/20 off 10 overs.
Rae also did the job with the bat, notching an unbeaten 43 off 51 balls, opening partner Hayden Church 12 not-out as they reeled in the total off just 12.2 overs.
It was a strong response after falling to competition leaders Berry-Shoalhaven, with captain Brett Gilly praising his attack's effort with the ball.
"Obviously after a loss last week, it's good to bounce back, especially in that sort of fashion," Gilly said.
"I think the bowling unit's been going pretty good and early wickets came up front. We just got on a roll there and they couldn't pull back the momentum.
"Adam's always pretty economical and takes a couple of wickets s game but like across the year, if you look at our stats, there's been different bowlers every game taking a couple of wickets which is pleasing. It's not just sort of one bloke getting the job done.
"I think the wicket probably assisted us a little bit too, there was a little bit in it. It was just one of those days where everything worked, the catches stuck and the bowlers bowled good areas. It's just about building on that now."
It solidifies The Rail's position in the top four heading into showdown with fierce rivals Shellharbour at Croome Road this weekend.
"We're still in the top four and at the start of the year that was the goal," Gilly said.
"If we can battle for that top four spot, we'd be pretty happy, so we're thereabouts now, so we can't just pat ourselves on the back, we need to look at building on that for the rest of the season.
"I think we're only a win outside the top of the table so we're heading into a pretty big stretch of games over the next couple of weeks. I think that'll sort that ladder out pretty quickly.
"We play at home next week, we've got Old Boys Day hosting, Shellharbour which is a pretty big rivalry over the last few years. That's something that everyone's going to get up for so we're looking forward to it."
Elsewhere, Lake Illawarra kept Bomaderry to 174 after electing to bowl, reeling the total with 10 balls to spare,. Ex-Servos' 268 proved too much for Kookas, who managed 10/112 in response.
Berry-Shoalhaven moved past North Nowra's first innings 170 with three balls left, while Kiama fell 23 runs short of Shellharbour's 203 off 48.4 overs.
