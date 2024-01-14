Injured bushwalker plucked from waterfall to safety at Mermaid Pool

A woman in her 30s has been airlifted to hospital after falling from a waterfall on Sunday at Tahmoor's Mermaid Pool.
The bushwalker was trying to cross a flowing creek, however, slipped over and was taken downstream then over the waterfall, according to the Picton Fire and Rescue Station.
The incident triggered a multi-agency response about 8.30am, with a NSW Ambulance Special Operations paramedic lowered to the patient using a roping system to assist the Toll rescue helicopter.
A NSW Ambulance spokesperson said the woman sustained a number of bruises, cuts, and abrasions on her back and limbs.
She was stabilised by a doctor and paramedics before being airlifted to Liverpool Hospital in a stable condition.
The Toll rescue helicopter was also called to an incident about 1.30pm on Saturday, following reports a man fell and injured his ankle while walking through Macquarie Pass National Park.
Paramedics treated the man in his 30s for possible leg and ankle fractures before he was winched out and taken to Wollongong Hospital.
