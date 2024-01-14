Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Injured bushwalker plucked from waterfall to safety at Mermaid Pool

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated January 14 2024 - 3:06pm, first published 1:06pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The multi-agency response at Mermaid Pool, Tahmoor on January 14. Picture from Picton Fire and Rescue
The multi-agency response at Mermaid Pool, Tahmoor on January 14. Picture from Picton Fire and Rescue

A woman in her 30s has been airlifted to hospital after falling from a waterfall on Sunday at Tahmoor's Mermaid Pool.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.