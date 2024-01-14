Day clings to Iron Series lead despite rough finish

Ali Day has clung to the overall Iron Series lead despite an utterly luckless round four at Maroubra on Sunday.
After coming from the back of the field to finish second in round three on Saturday, Day finished Sunday's eliminator round in seventh spot, his first non-podium finish of the series.
It came behind old foe and defending series champion Mat Bevilacqua, who pulled off a stunning double to claim line honours on consecutive days.
"It's crazy, you're so in the zone and I still can't believe that just happened," Bevilacqua said.
"That's years of hard work, and training with these boys every day, and then it all comes down to race day. You just want to make it count.
"This is such a hard sport, one of the hardest you can do, and it makes it so special when you can enjoy that with a win, they're very rare."
It brought him to within a single point of Day, who retained the series lead despite some uncharacteristic mistakes, the most crucial coming to start race three on the ski leg.
Day lost the handle on his craft to be slow into the water and was then unseated by the shore dump, virtually putting victory beyond reach just seconds in.
It followed a mid-pack finish in the opening race, while the 33-year-old had a comfortable lead in the opening swim leg in race two before a wave brought the entire field past him and left him in the elimination zone.
He fought back to book a spot in the final race, but it was a day to forget ahead of the concluding two rounds at Kurrawa in three weeks' time.
Day battled a similarly trying day in round three, coming from well back in the field in the final Super Sprint race to finish second to Bevilacqua.
It gave him a 16-point buffer heading into Sunday, but the gap now sits at a single point with four of the six series rounds completed.
In a dramatic conclusion to the day at Maroubra, 10 of the series stars spotted a group of 25 swimmers struggling in a rip approximately 100 metres off-shore and 300 metres south of the competition area.
Fortunately the country's best surf lifesavers were on hand, with several grabbing boards and racing out to assists the group before for the competition Inflatable Rescue Boat (IRB) arrived.
All swimmers were returned safely to shore, with Ironwoman round-four winner Lana Rogers one of the first on the scene.
"Lucky all of us were here still," Rogers aid.
"About 20 athletes just raced to save the day and there was about 20 or 30 people out there [in trouble]. I was also there and lucky we got to the beach safely with all the people.
"Classic Maroubra beach, the water is moving quickly and I think people go in swimming thinking they'll stay in one place and they're not... the water was moving very quickly and the rip just took them out to sea."
