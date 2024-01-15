The Mercury in 1951: Apartments over the art gallery?

Wollongong City Council had an idea to make money out of its new digs.
In 1951 the state government approved the council's plans to build its new chambers on the corner of Kembla and Burelli streets - what is now Wollongong Art Gallery.
The council had been holding meetings at the town hall next door.
A report in the Mercury suggested parts of the building would be rented out.
"The new building will be of two storeys, the lower being for council offices, and the upper being devoted entirely to residential flats," the Mercury reported.
The flats are real - at least one was still there in use in the 1990s - though it seems the idea they would take up all of the top floor was scratched.
By 1954 plans showed the top floor including the mayor's office, opening out onto the balcony, with rooms also allocated to the mayoress and councillors.
