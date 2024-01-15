El Jannah unveils plans for Wollongong's northern suburbs

Northern suburbs fans of the El Jannah won't have to travel all the way Albion Park Rail for long.
The cult Lebanese grilled chicken chain has lodged plans with Wollongong City Council to open an outlet at Fairy Meadow.
The news comes just after the opening of the first Illawarra outlet, at Albion Park Rail earlier this month.
There is also a separate development application for an El Jannah's at Unanderra, as part of a larger site including a petrol station and a Starbucks.
Long based in Sydney, the chain started expanding into Melbourne, the ACT and South Coast in recent years.
The Fairy Meadow site is a corner block on the highway and Kingsford Street, once the home of Chris Flood Motors.
The application is looking to have the restaurant open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, with drive-thru only access between midnight and 6am.
Entry and exit to the site will be via Kingsford Street, with 10 parking spaces and a drive-thru facility capable of handling a queue of up to eight cars.
A traffic study submitted as part of the application will need to be updated as it assumes the restaurant will open at 11am, rather than being open 24 hours a day.
For that reason the study only provides a projection on the restaurant's impact on the evening peak.
During the evening peak hour, the proposed El Jannah will see 120 vehicles - half of which have driven there solely to visit the restaurant.
The study said the Kingsford Street intersection will be able to handle the increase in traffic and still "operate within acceptable criteria".
A noise study found the operation of the restaurant itself would not cause unacceptable issues for nearby residents - as they are living in an area zoned light industrial.
However, excessive noise was expected during the construction phase and the study recommended mitigation measures such as installing boundary walls and ensuring residents are informed ahead of the works.
The development application is on public exhibition until January 25.
