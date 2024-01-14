How Wollongong's football community has prepared to host the Maso Cup

Preparations are in full swing as one of the Australian-Macedonian football community's largest competitions comes to the Illawarra.
Premier League clubs Wollongong United and Cringila will co-host the 14th annual Maso Cup from January 25-28. The friendly tournament is a celebration for the Macedonian community in Australia, attracting teams from across the nation.
Wollongong was given the green light to host the 2024 event in early December, and both clubs have worked tirelessly since then to get ready to hold the competition.
It's not the first time that the Cup has been held in the Illawarra, however, a South Coast side has never lifted the trophy. Joining the local representation this year are the newly-promoted IPL side Shellharbour FC.
This year's competition is set to be the biggest in its history, with 16 clubs from across Australia taking part. There will be 36 teams in total competing in five grades - men's division one, men's division two, over-35s, youth and women - with matches held at Macedonia Park and Crehan Park.
United club president Peter Vrtovski said it was a great honour to be chosen to co-host the Cup.
"Rockdale started hosting the tournament in 2008 and since then, it's been rotated amongst the clubs across Australia. This is our third time hosting, we hosted in 2012 and 2016. It was much smaller at the time and it's a privilege to host all of these clubs this year," he told the Mercury.
"The interest has been great across the social media channels. Hotels are getting booked out in Wollongong and a lot of people travelling. So it's not just good for the clubs, but also for the economy in the area.
"It shows you how strong our clubs are, and what we can and can't do as hosts, because the logistics around this are massive. But we're really excited."
Lions club president Steve Jovanovski agreed that it was a great coup for the competition to be coming to the Illawarra.
"We obviously have a traditional Macedonian culture that we try and promote across football, but also our dance and language school at our club. So to be able to co-host such a special event for the Macedonian community and the club, and everyone involved," he said.
"We knew about (hosting it) at the end of last year's Maso Cup in Newcastle, so we've had time to prepare. But as it gets closer, there is a lot of logistics involved, particularly with other clubs coming from other states. And getting volunteers is obviously the biggest key. There's a lot of preparation that goes behind it.
"Both clubs are strong clubs and have a lot of history. We're rivals on the field, but it's been good to collaborate off the field and share this great event."
