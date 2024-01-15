Illawarra Mercurysport
How a Warilla High School student is beating Queensland at the Ironman game

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
January 15 2024 - 11:53am
Warilla-Barrack Point SLSC superstar Maddix Burke has announced himself as one of Australia's best. Picture by Adam McLean
Warilla-Barrack Point SLSC superstar Maddix Burke has announced himself as one of Australia's best. Picture by Adam McLean

Warilla-Barrack Point SLSC superstar Maddix Burke has etched his name as one of Australia's best in his age group after taking out the Ironman race at the Interstate Surf Life Saving Championships.

More from Junior Sport

