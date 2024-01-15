How a Warilla High School student is beating Queensland at the Ironman game

Warilla-Barrack Point SLSC superstar Maddix Burke has etched his name as one of Australia's best in his age group after taking out the Ironman race at the Interstate Surf Life Saving Championships.
The Warilla High School student completed in both individual and team events in Maroubra, seeing success in both.
In the individual Ironman under 14 and 15s event, Burke went down to the wire with three Queensland and three New South Wales competitors.
"We all came out of the water together," Maddix explained.
"We all went into the board and then on the way in I ended up catching a wave with the Queenslander and ended up beating him on the beach.
"I didn't really expect to win it to be honest. It was against the best people in the country so to win that was amazing."
NSW dominated the championships, taking out the youth pathways and youth division, as well as the opens. NSW won the event with Queensland in second and Victoria in third.
The 14-year-old also won the board relay and the Cameron relay, capping off a very successful Interstate Championships.
Burke, whose heroes include fellow Warilla-Barrack Point alums Ali Day and Ben Carberry, added that he had plenty of accolades following the tournament.
"There was heaps of support from everyone at Wariila-Barrack Point. There was a lot of congratulations when I came back to training."
Thankfully the youngster was not involved with the crazy scenes in the Nutri-Grain Ironman weekend, held in conjunction with the Interstate Surf Life Saving Championships.
10 of the series stars spotted a group of 25 swimmers struggling in a rip approximately 100 metres off-shore and 300 metres south of the competition area.
Fortunately the country's best surf lifesavers were on hand, with several grabbing boards and racing out to assists the group before for the competition Inflatable Rescue Boat (IRB) arrived.
All swimmers were returned safely to shore.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.